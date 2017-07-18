Wrong-Way Driver Causes Crash On I-244 Near Utica

Tulsa Police are responding to what's believed to be a head-on crash on Interstate 244 near Utica. Early reports indicate a driver was westbound in the eastbound lanes when he hit a semi truck.

It happened around 3:15 Tuesday, July 18.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa firefighters are also on scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if at all possible.

News On 6 has a crew at to the scene and will have updates as more information is confirmed.