BA Church Helps Woman Kidnapped By Ex-Boyfriend Escape - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

BA Church Helps Woman Kidnapped By Ex-Boyfriend Escape

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend.

Justin Meyers is in the Tulsa County jail. The woman says she finally got away from him after she convinced him to take her to a Broken Arrow church.

The Church at Battle Creek in Broken Arrow serves thousands of parishioners and often helps people in tough situations.

"We had a couple come in looking for some assistance,” said Pastor Dean Johnson. “You know, obviously, we're a church and so we help people. You know we want to help them with their greatest need, but we also try to meet practical needs as well."

But administrators say they didn't expect what happened next.

"As part of the intake, the lady had written a note on there saying, ‘Hey, I need to speak to somebody in private.’ And so, we brought her to the back and that's when she started sharing the details with us,” Pastor Johnson recalled.

Those details included in the arrest and booking report, stating she had two black eyes, rope burns and bruises on her body.

The woman says Meyers punched her in the face and head so hard she lost consciousness at least twice.

She said when she slept, he tied her leg to his so she couldn't get away. She says when he would leave, he'd tie her to a chair binding her wrists.

The report says he also took her cellphone so she couldn't call for help.

"After talking to her a little bit more, we were able to determine that this was a legit situation and that we did need to involve the police in,” said Johnson.

They say, thankfully, while talking to the woman, Meyers decided to leave.

Related Story: Tulsa Man Kidnaps, Hold Ex-Girlfriend Captive For Two Weeks, Police Say

"I'm glad we were able to help her in a very bad situation,” Johnson added.

In the arrest report, Meyers claims the woman caused the bruises herself and that she often gets jealous and makes allegations against him.

Meyers has at least three other convictions for domestic abuse and assault and battery.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.