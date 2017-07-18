New AAA Program Fits Seniors To Cars For Better Safety

Because people are living longer, they're driving longer.

AAA wants to be sure older drivers are as safe as possible, so they put together a program to fit us to our cars and our cars to us.

Kathleen Bothell got fit to her Toyota Prius.

The program is called Car Fit.

It's a collaboration among AAA, AARP and Occupational Therapists of America.

"We make sure our senior drivers are aware of the safety features that are in their vehicle," said Mark Madeja.

The volunteer car-fitters go through a special training course and they have a check-list to work through for each vehicle.

Everyone seemed to be getting something out of it.

"I feel like we have to take advantage of all these things that keep us safer," Bothell said.

And that's what this program is all about.

"Keep them driving as safely as possible for as long as possible," Madeja said.

Triple-A would like to hold these car fit events twice a year, but would do it more often if there is enough demand.