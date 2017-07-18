Downtown Tulsa Store Creates Alternative Design For City's Flag - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Downtown Tulsa Store Creates Alternative Design For City's Flag

Posted: Updated:
Downtown Tulsa Store Creates Alternative Design For Tulsa Flag Downtown Tulsa Store Creates Alternative Design For Tulsa Flag
Downtown Tulsa Store Creates Alternative Design For Tulsa Flag Downtown Tulsa Store Creates Alternative Design For Tulsa Flag
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A downtown Tulsa gift shop created an alternative design for Tulsa's flag.

The Tulsa Flag group announced its new design for the city's flag on Wednesday.

The design, which received 51 percent of the vote against two other designs, garnered both positive and negative attention.

7/12/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Group Announces City's Winning Flag Design

DECOPOLIS posted images of an alternative design for the flag on its Facebook page Tuesday.

The store is also working on other alternative designs, and taking suggestions for revisions.

Their full statement is below:

"Perhaps some of you have heard, a group of citizens wanted to help create a new flag for Tulsa. Our current flag, well lets face it, wouldn't sell a lot of T-shirts, keychains, or much of anything, and for legal reasons you couldn't do so anyway. So thats probably why you don't see it around much. And it was recently described by an outside group as one of the ugliest in the nation. This group of citizens wanted to make this new one "free to use" and more in line with the type of designs you see on other city flags.
There has been some controversy concerning the process and the final design. We even put in a few designs of our own, and don't believe this one to be perfect... But, whether or not this becomes an "official" flag or not, we do think the chosen design can be a solid and respectable new emblem for Tulsa. The process was initiated by average citizens, the designs were created by average citizens, then voted on (by over 8,000 people), and the winner has been made available for everyone, including small entrepreneurs and artists like us (Or perhaps you!) to use and be creative with.
We have created this version based on the stated meanings for each of the flags design elements. We hope you like it! We will have prints available by this weekend at DECOPOLIS!"

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.