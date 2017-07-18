Collinsville Library Celebrates 100th Birthday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Collinsville Library Celebrates 100th Birthday

COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma -

Collinsville's library is celebrating a big birthday.

This month marks 100 years since the library first opened its doors.

People there celebrated with a birthday party today where folks filled a time capsule with photos and items representing modern life in Collinsville.

That time capsule will be opened at the library's 150th birthday celebration in 2067.

"We've been here for 100 years, we plan to be here for 100 more," said Rhonda Weldon, Collinsville library manager

Two hundred balloons were launched — for the past 100 years and for the next 100 years.

The celebration also included cupcakes, story time and a street magician.

