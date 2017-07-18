Police: Man Targeted, Raped Homeless Tulsa Women

Tulsa Police arrested a man Tuesday on allegations he raped two women and hit another.

Michael Charles Dickson, 37, is accused of punching one woman in the face and raping two others, according to police in his arrest report.

All of the women were homeless, police said.

Dickson is described as being transient ,or homeless, in the report.

The separate crimes reportedly happened on three days in July.

The women feared for their lives and told him "no" multiple times during the rapes, police said.

Dickson admitted to punching the first victim, police said.

He claimed he had consensual sex with the second victim, but denied having any sexual relations with the third, police said.

Dickson was booked into the Tulsa County Jail and is on hold for Oklahoma County.