DiCaprio, Scorsese Movie To Be Based On Murders Of Osage Tribal Members

Hollywood is headed to Osage County.

Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese and actor Leonardo DiCaprio announced they're working on a film based on the novel "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann.

It's about the FBI investigating the mysterious murders of Osage tribal members in the 1920s.