Two Craig County Deputies Hurt In Chase Of Stolen Car

Two Craig County deputies were seriously hurt in a chase Tuesday evening that ended in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The OHP says the deputies crashed while chasing a stolen car. The OHP wasn't sure where the chase started, but a News On 6 viewer said it passed by her house in Big Cabin. It ended in the Winganon area on the east side of Oologah Lake near Chelsea.

According to the OHP, medical helicopters flew both of the injured deputies to a Tulsa hospital. The juvenile suspect was also taken to a hospital to be checked out, the OHP said.