Leon Russell's Church Studio Nominated For National Register Of Historic Places

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Leon Russell's Church Studio could be nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.

Russell converted an old church into a studio in the 1960s.

11/13/2016 Related Story: Leon Russell Dies At Age 74

Musicians like Eric Clapton, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan all recorded inside the studio.    

It temporarily became a memorial for Russell after the musician died last November.

The Oklahoma Historic Preservation Review Committee will vote Thursday to decide if it will be nominated for the National Register.

