Leon Russell's Church Studio Nominated For National Register Of Historic Places

Leon Russell's Church Studio could be nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.

Russell converted an old church into a studio in the 1960s.

Musicians like Eric Clapton, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan all recorded inside the studio.

It temporarily became a memorial for Russell after the musician died last November.

The Oklahoma Historic Preservation Review Committee will vote Thursday to decide if it will be nominated for the National Register.