Tulsa Pubic Schools Holding Career Fair

Tulsa Pubic Schools Holding Career Fair

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Public Schools is looking for certified active, retired educators and recent college graduates in an effort to get more people interested in a career in public education.

The Career Fair runs from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday at Rogers High School at 3909 East 5th Place.  

Tulsa Public Schools is also looking for other staff as well.

There is a special emphasis on retired teachers returning to the classroom because of a new state law that went into effect a few weeks ago.  That law, with some exceptions, allows retired teachers to earn money that will not impact retirement benefits.

More information about a career in education can be found on the TPS website.

