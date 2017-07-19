30 Bullets Found In American Airlines Worker's Carry-On Bag - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

30 Bullets Found In American Airlines Worker's Carry-On Bag

Posted: Updated:
TOKYO -

Japanese airport police found 30 bullets in an American Airlines crewmember's carry-on bag and say the flight attendant apparently carried them through his security checks at U.S. airports.

Police at Tokyo's Narita airport seized the bullets after finding them Saturday during a security check before the man boarded his duty flight back to the U.S.
Airport police official Masatoshi Ito said Wednesday the crewmember - identified only as a male U.S. citizen in his 50s - told police he forgot to leave the bullets before boarding his Tokyo-bound flight. Keeping bullets in carry-on bags during flight is illegal under U.S. law.

Police released the man Saturday as he posed no danger of destroying evidence. Police are still investigating how the bullets were undetected when he arrived at Narita.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
