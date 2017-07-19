30 Bullets Found In American Airlines Worker's Carry-On Bag

Tulsa Public Schools is looking for certified active, retired educators and recent college graduates in an effort to fill 108 teaching positions across the district.More >>
Tulsa Public Schools is looking for certified active, retired educators and recent college graduates in an effort to fill 108 teaching positions across the district.More >>
Japanese airport police found 30 bullets in an American Airlines crewmember's carry-on bag and say the flight attendant apparently carried them through his security checks at U.S. airports.More >>
Japanese airport police found 30 bullets in an American Airlines crewmember's carry-on bag and say the flight attendant apparently carried them through his security checks at U.S. airports.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!