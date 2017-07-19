Gift To Enable Miami, Oklahoma Police To Again Have A K-9 Office - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Gift To Enable Miami, Oklahoma Police To Again Have A K-9 Officer

MIAMI, Oklahoma -

Its been 10 years since the Miami Police Department has had a canine officer, but thanks to a $20,000 gift that will soon change.

Police Chief Thomas Anderson told KOAM, the CBS affiliate in Joplin, a K-9 officer will help them tackle drugs in the community.

"It'll be a multi-purpose dog. It'll be a patrol dog and a narcotics detection dog. You know, one of the biggest problems in this whole area of the nation is narcotics and we just wanna take another step and find a way to combat that" says Thomas Anderson, the Miami Police Chief. 

Besides picking out a pup and an officer, the department has to outfit a vehicle for the dog.

"I think that everybody knows that dogs are man's best friend. In this, I think it will be great for us to have a dog. It's an officer that everybody loves, everybody loves a dog" says Officer Rogers.

The department says it will most likely be a German Shepard, but they are open to any breed that will get the job done.

They say it will be about two months until there is a police officer and dog patrolling in Miami.

