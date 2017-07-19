Jenks School Grief Counselors To Help Following Deadly Crash

Jenks Public Schools will have grief counselors at their middle school Wednesday, this after a Jenks parent and two students were killed in a crash Monday near Purcell.

The district says the counselors are available to anyone who needs them and it is free of charge.

The counselors will be at the Middle School at 3019 East 101st Street, Wednesday and Thursday from noon until 3:00 p.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Erin Van Horn, her ten-year-old son Zach and 11-year-old Beck Kitterman, were killed when her GMC Yukon crashed into a semi on I-35 south of Purcell Monday as she drove back from Turner Falls.

The OHP say three other passengers in the SUV, two 13-year-old females and a 7-year-old female, were taken to area hospitals. The two teenage girls are both listed in critical condition with head injuries.

The 7-year-old was treated and released for minor injuries.

Jenks Public Schools issued the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jenks’ parent Erin Van Horn and two Jenks Public Schools’ students. Our most heartfelt condolences are extended to all families affected by this tragic accident, and our thoughts are with those students who are recovering both mentally and physically from their injuries. We wish them all a quick and complete recovery, and we urge everyone to respect the privacy of the families during this difficult time. Because law enforcement officials have not released the names of the students, and out of respect to the families, Jenks Public Schools will not be referencing or discussing the names of those students involved."

There will be a candlelight vigil Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. at the Metro Tulsa Soccer Club complex at 3316 East 105th Street.

GoFundMe accounts set up for the families of the victims.