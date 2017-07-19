TFD Responds To Chemical Spill Inside Tulsa Building - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

TFD Responds To Chemical Spill Inside Tulsa Building

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Fire Department is on the scene of a chemical spill inside a building on East Pine near Highway 169.

Several businesses share the warehouse, which is located near Pine and 105th East Ave.

All employees in the building have all been evacuated. 

TFD said a half-gallon of medical-grade desensitized nitroglycerin spilled onto a concrete floor when a container fell inside the building. TFD is working to contain the spill.

The employee who was involved in the spill is on their way back to the scene to be checked out because hazmat officials said the chemical can be absorbed into the skin. 

The chemical is flammable and TFD has put down some absorbent material to soak it all up. 

