Tulsa Theatre Performing "Ragtime" To Kick Off 95th Season

By: Addam Francisco, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -


Tulsa Theatre's 95th season will begin with the American musical "Ragtime." 

"Ragtime," based on the 1975 E.L. Doctorow novel tells the story of three groups in New York during the early 1900s: African Americans, upper-class suburbanites, and Eastern European immigrants. 

"Ragtime" made the transition to the stage by playwright Terrence McNally with music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. 

In 1998, "Ragtime" led the Tony Awards with 13 nominations and won Best Featured Actress, Original Score, Book, and Orchestrations. 

"Ragtime is a massive achievement in American musical theater,” said Sara Phoenix, Executive Artistic Director of Theatre Tulsa and director of the production. “It covers the immigrant experience, the African-American experience, and the ‘can do’ spirit that built America into a world leader.”

The cast features Michael Andreaus as Coalhouse Walker, Blythe Nelson as Mother, Scott Black as Teteh, Rob Render as Booker T. Washington, Ben Rodriguez as Harry Houdini, Jimmy Pike as JP Morgan and much more. 

There will be performances starting on August 18 through September 3 in the John H. Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC. On August 18-19, 25-26, 31 and September 1 and 2 will be at 8 p.m. On August 20, 27 and September 3 performances will be at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at myticketoffice.com or by calling (918) 596-7111. 

