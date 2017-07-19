Broken Arrow Fire Department Adds Seventh Ambulance - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Broken Arrow Fire Department Adds Seventh Ambulance

By: Addam Francisco, NewsOn6.com
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Starting on Wednesday, July 19, the Broken Arrow Fire Department announced a seventh ambulance will be put to use. According to the BAFD, the new ambulance will be housed at Fire Station 7, located at Elm Place and Edgewater Street. 

BAFD said the seventh ambulance will help reduce their response times and that 75 percent of calls are medical in nature, so a reduction in response times are needed. 

“We strive to provide the highest level of customer service to our citizens, and adding another ambulance with our highly trained and dedicated firefighter/paramedics will further enhance our mission,” said Fire Chief Jeremy Moore. “The seventh ambulance will provide a complete EMS coverage to the entire city and our cross-trained personnel will also be utilized for fire calls as needed.” 

Also, according to BAFD, the department just graduated 19 firefighters, so the City of Broken Arrow will be able to provide improved service to its citizens. 

Fire Station 7 opened in January 2016 according to the BAFD, and they mentioned there only being one fire engine. But thanks to voter approval of the Vision sales tax renewal and two FEMA SAFER grants, the City now has a sufficient number of firefighters and paramedics to add another ambulance. 

BAFD says the new ambulance will be an older reserve unit until the city receives their three new ambulances, which was approved by the City Council on July 18. 

