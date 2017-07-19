Tulsa Man Sought By TPD For Murder Charge - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Man Sought By TPD For Murder Charge

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 26-year-old Tulsa man is wanted in Tulsa County for multiple charges including first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill, Tulsa Police said.

Derrick Walker is TPD's Weekly Most Wanted and he's wanted for: first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, unlawful possession with intent to distribute, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, use of vehicle in discharge of a weapon, two counts of gang related offense, and transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. 

He will be held without bond once captured, TPD said. 

Walker is a black man and is 5'7 and 130 lbs. 

The Crime Prevention Network pays cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of someone who's committed a crime. 

Anyone with information about Walker's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or submit a web tip.

