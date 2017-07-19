OHP: Wrong-Way Driver Dies One Day After Hitting Truck On Tulsa Highway

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the man who caused several crashes by driving the wrong way on Tulsa highways Tuesday afternoon as 33-year-old Jason Williamson.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the man who caused several crashes by driving the wrong way on Tulsa highways Tuesday afternoon as 33-year-old Jason Williamson.More >>
A Tulsa mother said her 19-year-old daughter was beaten and robbed outside a QuikTrip at 46th Street North and Lewis.More >>
A Tulsa mother said her 19-year-old daughter was beaten and robbed outside a QuikTrip at 46th Street North and Lewis.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!