OHP: Wrong-Way Driver Dies One Day After Hitting Truck On Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OHP: Wrong-Way Driver Dies One Day After Hitting Truck On Tulsa Highway

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the man who caused several crashes by driving the wrong way on Tulsa highways Tuesday afternoon has died.

The man, identified by OHP as 33-year-old Jason Williamson, died July 19 at 5:27 a.m. 

The Tulsa resident crashed into a semi truck driver just before 3:30 p.m. July 18, 2017. 

A witness told News On 6 Williamson was driving around 55 miles per hour when he hit the semi. Another witness said the semi driver drove off the side of the road trying to avoid Williamson's SUV and likely prevented other injuries with that action.

Both drivers were hospitalized. The semi truck driver, identified by the OHP as 63-year-old Randy Nicholson, was taken to a Tulsa hospital with multiple injuries, and he's listed as critical. 

7/18/2017 Related Story: Two Hospitalized After Wrong-Way Tulsa Driver Slams Into Semi

"I couldn't believe what this guy was doing, he was weaving in and out of cars and trucks," said Jacob Riddle, witness. 

OHP Trooper Jeff Fairres said the driver caused two wrecks on I-244 before slamming into the XPO Logistics truck just west of Utica. Williamson was driving erratically on Highway 11 causing some minor wrecks while headed to the interstate.

Troopers continue to investigate the collision and the condition of the drivers prior to the crash is also under investigation. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.