TPD Asks For Help Identifying Two Women Who Used Lost Debit Card At Store

The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit requests assistance in identifying two people of interest.

The two females pictured found a man's wallet that he dropped in the parking lot of a local store.

They proceeded to pick up the wallet, go to the self-checkout and bought bathing suits with a debit card from the man's wallet. After checkout, they dropped the wallet back in the parking lot.

A citizen located the wallet and returned it to the owner.

If you can help assist in this identification, please call Detective Doug Chism at (918) 596-9207 or email at dchism@cityoftulsa.org.