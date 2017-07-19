Daughter Beaten, Robbed Outside Tulsa QuikTrip, Mother Says

A Tulsa mother said her 19-year-old daughter was beaten and robbed outside a QuikTrip at 46th Street North and Lewis.

The mother said her daughter was knocked out and placed in her car for at least three hours.

She said someone eventually knocked on the car window and woke her up.

News On 6’s Erin Conrad spoke with the mother who said she’s frustrated that no one at QuikTrip checked on her daughter sooner. We’ll have the full story at 6:00.