Man Swallows 30 Pills, Is Saved During Southeast Oklahoma Seizure Of 100 Marijuana Plants

A large seizure of about 100 marijuana plants in southeastern Oklahoma took a drastic turn Wednesday morning when the suspected grower swallowed more than 30 methadone pills.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents administered Narcan to the man, a drug designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, Spokesman Mark Woodward said in a news release.

Methadone is a synthetic narcotic drug used especially in the form of its hydrochloride for the relief of pain and as a substitute narcotic in the treatment of heroin addiction, according to Merriam-Webster.

Agents believe the man, who was not identified in the release, was most likely tipped off after spotting an aircraft hovering over the large cultivated pot crop a few miles east of Rattan, Oklahoma.

“We aren’t sure at this time if he was distraught and trying to take his own life or was attempting to simply not get caught in possession of the pills," Woodward said in the release. "Our agents kept him awake and alert, and they arranged for an ambulance to transport him to a hospital in Antlers to be checked out.”

OBN agents are trained to carry and administer Narcan in the field, Woodward said, also saying that opioid overdoses are on the rise.

The man will face a variety of charges — including marijuana cultivation — upon his discharge from the hospital, Woodward said.

The man is a convicted felon and firearms were found during a search of his home, Woodward said.