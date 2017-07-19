Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Traffic On Interstate 44 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Traffic On Interstate 44

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A crash involving multiple vehicles is blocking westbound Traffic on Interstate 44.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday July 19, 2017 on I-44 just past Highway 75 near Union.

Our traffic camera showed westbound traffic backed up to about Peoria.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tulsa Fire Department and EMSA are on the scene.

OHP said four vehicles are involved and there are multiple injuries.

At least one person had to be extracted; a witness tells News On 6's Annie Chang they saw a child being removed from one of the cars. They said the child was alive.

One westbound lane is open at Union but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

