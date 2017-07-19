Tulsa Community College Offers New Detention Officer Training Program

The Tulsa County Sheriff's office and Tulsa Community College have teamed up to offer a new training program for detention officers.

The idea came about because of the high turnover rate of people who work in prisons and jails, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said.

It's important to increase training and skills as a detention officer because the job evolves, Regalado said.

"We're really operating under the belief that educated equals dedicated, so we're certainly grateful for that partnership," Regalado said.

The new program will be offered this fall.