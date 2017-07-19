Sapulpa Shop Showcases Fascinating Sports, Vinyl Memorabilia - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sapulpa Shop Showcases Fascinating Sports, Vinyl Memorabilia

Posted: Updated:
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

For anyone who likes sports memorabilia or old vinyl records, the storefront in Sapulpa, just off Route 66 is the place for you. 

What's inside "Gone, But Not Forgotten" is absolutely mind boggling.

"I have about 15 million sports cards and between three and five million pieces of vinyl records,” said Raymond Beck.

There is a little bit of everything but mostly sports and music.

"The whole second row is Elvis, but that's only 33 of his 67 albums he had,” said Beck.

He's got the other 34 someplace; you can bet on that.

He has random music too.

“Sounds of Tulsa, still in the original plastic,” Beck added.

Included in the collection is a Mickey Mantle model ball glove and a bat signed by members of the 500 homerun club are a couple items in the s

A Roger Staubach jersey from his days at the Naval Academy, it’s just a crazy collection of stuff.

A chance meeting he had with Astronaut John Glenn in Ohio led to an autographed book.

“He's sittin’ on the front porch in a rockin' chair,” Beck began. “I go, ‘You're John.’ He says, ‘Yes, I like to visit my birthplace once in a while.’ He signed a book for me."

He's collected for close to 60 years and says he’s come to realize no funeral procession was ever followed by a U-Haul full of stuff, so he opened this store a couple of years ago.

"I'm not gonna sell you stuff for 50 cents,” he said. “It's not a flea market."                

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.