Sapulpa Shop Showcases Fascinating Sports, Vinyl Memorabilia

For anyone who likes sports memorabilia or old vinyl records, the storefront in Sapulpa, just off Route 66 is the place for you.

What's inside "Gone, But Not Forgotten" is absolutely mind boggling.

"I have about 15 million sports cards and between three and five million pieces of vinyl records,” said Raymond Beck.

There is a little bit of everything but mostly sports and music.

"The whole second row is Elvis, but that's only 33 of his 67 albums he had,” said Beck.

He's got the other 34 someplace; you can bet on that.

He has random music too.

“Sounds of Tulsa, still in the original plastic,” Beck added.

Included in the collection is a Mickey Mantle model ball glove and a bat signed by members of the 500 homerun club are a couple items in the s

A Roger Staubach jersey from his days at the Naval Academy, it’s just a crazy collection of stuff.

A chance meeting he had with Astronaut John Glenn in Ohio led to an autographed book.

“He's sittin’ on the front porch in a rockin' chair,” Beck began. “I go, ‘You're John.’ He says, ‘Yes, I like to visit my birthplace once in a while.’ He signed a book for me."

He's collected for close to 60 years and says he’s come to realize no funeral procession was ever followed by a U-Haul full of stuff, so he opened this store a couple of years ago.

"I'm not gonna sell you stuff for 50 cents,” he said. “It's not a flea market."