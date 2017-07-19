Chelsea Couple Arrested For Child Abuse, Neglect

Rogers County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested a man and woman for both child neglect and child abuse.

Michael Jack Whitaker and Kimberly Ann Broyles of Chelsea were arrested Wednesday, July 19.

More than one person told investigators they were concerned about the couple's 9-year-old son, according to the Sheriff's Office. The sources told investigators Whitaker and Broyles allowed their son to smoke pot, did drugs in his presence and had used him to shoplift from a store.

An affidavit states a witness saw Whitaker, 40, kick the boy on his back, neck and head as the boy was curled up in a fetal position on the floor.

Authorities say the witness told them the 45-year-old Broyles did nothing to intervene and later told the witness not to worry, it happened all the time.

Broyles and Whitaker are each being held on $150,000 bond.