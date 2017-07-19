BA City Leaders Hope To Meet With New Grill Owners To Address Illegal Gaming Concerns

The City of Broken Arrow plans to vote on a resolution against illegal gaming due to the construction of a new bar and grill.

City leaders and the Muskogee Creek Nation believe the owners of the property are planning to put in gaming equipment which would be illegal.

All of this is coming out of what the city says was a rumor that the Embers Grill is also going to be a gambling facility.

It's on a piece of property just south of the Creek Turnpike off of Olive. This is a problem because the Muskogee Creek Nation has jurisdiction over gaming in the area.

“We do understand that the Kialegee Tribe made it clear that through a press release yesterday that there is the potential for them to game on that site at some point in the future, which we have concerns about,” said city manager Michael Spurgeon. “This is a matter that the city council and administration is taking very serious, and I think it's a significant statement for a governing body and municipality to pass a resolution in opposition."

If you think this conflict sounds familiar, you're right. This situation has happened before.

The Kialegee Tribe built a facility on the north side of the Creek Turnpike on Kialegee land several years ago. The casino never opened after it was challenged in court.

The City of Broken Arrow says it's hoping to meet with the owners of the Embers Grille next week to discuss what exactly will be happening at their location.

The council will vote on the resolution against illegal gaming on August 1st.