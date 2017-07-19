BA City Leaders Hope To Meet With New Grill Owners To Address Il - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

BA City Leaders Hope To Meet With New Grill Owners To Address Illegal Gaming Concerns

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

The City of Broken Arrow plans to vote on a resolution against illegal gaming due to the construction of a new bar and grill.

City leaders and the Muskogee Creek Nation believe the owners of the property are planning to put in gaming equipment which would be illegal.

Related Story: BA City Councilors To Vote On Resolution Opposing New Grill’s Possible Gaming Facility

All of this is coming out of what the city says was a rumor that the Embers Grill is also going to be a gambling facility.

It's on a piece of property just south of the Creek Turnpike off of Olive. This is a problem because the Muskogee Creek Nation has jurisdiction over gaming in the area.

“We do understand that the Kialegee Tribe made it clear that through a press release yesterday that there is the potential for them to game on that site at some point in the future, which we have concerns about,” said city manager Michael Spurgeon. “This is a matter that the city council and administration is taking very serious, and I think it's a significant statement for a governing body and municipality to pass a resolution in opposition."

If you think this conflict sounds familiar, you're right. This situation has happened before.

The Kialegee Tribe built a facility on the north side of the Creek Turnpike on Kialegee land several years ago. The casino never opened after it was challenged in court.

The City of Broken Arrow says it's hoping to meet with the owners of the Embers Grille next week to discuss what exactly will be happening at their location.

The council will vote on the resolution against illegal gaming on August 1st. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.