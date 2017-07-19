U.S. Senator Says Scott Pruitt Was Evasive, Misleading During EPA Hearings

A Unite States senator is criticizing former Oklahoma attorney general and current Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt.

Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island wrote a letter to the Oklahoma Bar Association.

The bar is investigating an ethics complaint against Pruitt.

Whitehouse said Pruitt was evasive and provided misleading answers when he went through his confirmation hearings as EPA administrator.

