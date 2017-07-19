Thieves Steal Custom-Made Smoker Worth Thousands From Tulsa Church

The Sanctuary Evangelistic Church says part of its job as a church is to feed the hungry, but criminals just made that a lot harder to do.

It's the middle of Vacation Bible School Week at the church. Every night, they start by feeding the kids.

In fact, the church says serving food is one of the most important things they do.

"Evangelism comes in a number of different ways, and one of those is just to feed people,” said Milford Carter. “If there is someone with other needs, you know, I can't talk to you about other needs when you're hungry."

Carter grew up in the church; both of his parents are the pastors.

He says someone took something precious from their congregation, a custom-made 400-gallon smoker worth several thousands of dollars.

He says the thieves probably had their eyes on it for a few days and planned just how they would pull off the crime.

"You had someone scout the place out, drove up, got the lay of the land,” said Carter.

First, he says, they used a long wooden plank and a piece of cloth to cover up the outdoor camera.

Next, "they cut the lock because they could not cut the chain,” he said.

Then, they likely hauled the smoker away in a truck.

"Disappointment,” Carter stated. “You have shock. You have disappointment. There was anger."

Carter says he knows God will provide, but he can't help but feel a bit of shock.

"That's a huge piece of equipment and to steal that from a church,” he added.

If you know anything about the crime, call Tulsa Police.