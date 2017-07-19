Scott Pruitt Fires Back When Speaking On Environmental Regulatio - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Scott Pruitt Fires Back When Speaking On Environmental Regulations

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Scott Pruitt is fighting back against claims that he’s been too quick to roll back environmental regulations.

Pruitt says he wants to balance protecting the environment with growing jobs.

“Over the years, we as a country have reduced those pollutants that we regulate under the clean air act by 65 while also growing an economy,” said Pruitt. “So, we do it better than anyone in the world in that regard, finding that balance."

Related Story: U.S. Senator Says Scott Pruitt Was Evasive, Misleading During EPA Hearings

Pruitt says he wants states to have a voice as his department determines environmental policy.

He met with Minnesota's governor Wednesday to talk about his "Back-to-Basics" plan for the agency.

