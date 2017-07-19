Fatal Crash Victims Remembered at Tulsa Vigil

A community came together tonight after a crash that left four people dead.

The candlelight vigil wrapped up at Metro Tulsa Soccer Club South about 9:10 p.m.

The vigil was held to remember the lives lost after a crash Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m., when Jenks mom Erin Van Horn was driving six kids back from Turner Falls.

We don't know why, but their car slammed into the back of a semi-truck, killing her and two other children that day.

Eariler today we confirmed that 13-year-old Lizzie Edwards died this morning.

Edwards had severe brain damage following the crash on Monday and was on life support.

The driver in the semi was not hurt.

"First and foremost, it's remembering the lives lost for the kids. You want them to understand that there's a greater purpose for life. It's not just living in the moment and so we all know life can change in the blink of an eye," said Donivan Bradshaw, Tulsa Soccer Club Hurricane coach.

"So I think this is an opportunity for all of us to really look forward to the life that we still have in front of us to mourn the loss of those and celebrate their life going forward."