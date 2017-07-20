Heat Advisory For Eastern Oklahoma Continues

A heat advisory remains through Friday evening for eastern Oklahoma.

Weather Alerts

The mid-level ridge of high pressure is building and growing across eastern Oklahoma today with another hot and humid forecast remaining for the next few days. Daytime highs have been reaching the mid to upper 90s near and west with lower 90s east the past few days. We should be nearing 100 today and through part of the weekend before a minor pattern change brings a chance for a few showers or storms across part of northern Oklahoma along with a minor reduction in the heat.

Today and tomorrow should be the hottest stretch of weather we’ve experienced so far this summer.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

The data today mostly continue to support at least a mention for a few showers or storms moving into southern Kansas or northern Oklahoma Sunday night into Monday morning as the mid-level ridge of high pressure attempts to weaken, flatten and migrate eastward for a short period. With little upper level support, a weak boundary will arrive into southern Kansas Sunday and possibly nearing northern OK late Sunday night or Monday morning. Cold fronts rarely survive south of the I-40 corridor region this time of year due to the lack of upper level support. Local outflow boundaries can move southward but the odds for any cooler air remains very low. The chance for some storm activity will remain around 30% for Sunday night into predawn Monday with another low chance from Highway 412 north Monday night into Tuesday morning. The mid-level ridge will attempt to build back across the southern plains sometime next week and this will keep us hot and dry for a while into next weekend.

WARN Interactive Radar

A heat advisory will be in effect for the area both today and tomorrow with local heat index values from 104 to 110 in some locations. Take plenty of breaks from the heat and remain hydrated. This means a healthy pre-hydration routine that starts this morning.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!