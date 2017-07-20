Heat Advisory For Eastern Oklahoma Continues - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Heat Advisory For Eastern Oklahoma Continues

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A heat advisory remains through Friday evening for eastern Oklahoma.

Weather Alerts

The mid-level ridge of high pressure is building and growing across eastern Oklahoma today with another hot and humid forecast remaining for the next few days.   Daytime highs have been reaching the mid to upper 90s near and west with lower 90s east the past few days.  We should be nearing 100 today and through part of the weekend before a minor pattern change brings a chance for a few showers or storms across part of northern Oklahoma along with a minor reduction in the heat.  

Today and tomorrow should be the hottest stretch of weather we’ve experienced so far this summer.  

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

The data today mostly continue to support at least a mention for a few showers or storms moving into southern Kansas or northern Oklahoma Sunday night into Monday morning as the mid-level ridge of high pressure attempts to weaken, flatten and migrate eastward for a short period.  With little upper level support, a weak boundary will arrive into southern Kansas Sunday and possibly nearing northern OK late Sunday night or Monday morning.   Cold fronts rarely survive south of the I-40 corridor region this time of year due to the lack of upper level support.   Local outflow boundaries can move southward but the odds for any cooler air remains very low.   The chance for some storm activity will remain around 30% for Sunday night into predawn Monday with another low chance from Highway 412 north Monday night into Tuesday morning.   The mid-level ridge will attempt to build back across the southern plains sometime next week and this will keep us hot and dry for a while into next weekend.  

WARN Interactive Radar

A heat advisory will be in effect for the area both today and tomorrow with local heat index values from 104 to 110 in some locations.   Take plenty of breaks from the heat and remain hydrated.   This means a healthy pre-hydration routine that starts this morning. 

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.