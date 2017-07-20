Teen Credits Fellow Broken Arrow Church Campers With Saving His Life

A teen considers two other teens his heroes after they helped save his life on Monday, July 10th.

The boys were among those rescued when a bus from The Church at Battle Creek in Broken Arrow turned over on the way to a church camp in Camden County, Missouri.

It's a trip to church camp that 14-year-old Logan Harper will never forget. A situation that turned from hectic to heroic in minutes.

"I'm just thankful for all of them They're my heroes and everything," said Logan Harper.

Harper was on a bus with 39 kids, 14 of whom were injured. Everyone else made it out, but he was pinned under the bus from the waist down.

Trey Talley and Dax Millijn were asleep on the bus behind Harper's. They were awakened by yelling. While Millijn and many others worked together to lift up that bus, Talley was able to pull Harper out from under it. They were able to save his life.

"Hearing him say I'm his hero that means a lot you know that he looks at us as somebody that saved his life, and now I know he's gonna be a big part of my life forever," said Trey Talley.

It's an ordeal that took just minutes but an act of bravery and courage that Harper says he will never forget.