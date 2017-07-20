Teen Credits Fellow Broken Arrow Church Campers With Saving His - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Teen Credits Fellow Broken Arrow Church Campers With Saving His Life

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A teen considers two other teens his heroes after they helped save his life on Monday, July 10th. 

The boys were among those rescued when a bus from The Church at Battle Creek in Broken Arrow turned over on the way to a church camp in Camden County, Missouri.

7/11/2017 Related Story: 14 Kids Injured After BA Church Bus Crashes In Missouri

It's a trip to church camp that 14-year-old Logan Harper will never forget. A situation that turned from hectic to heroic in minutes.

"I'm just thankful for all of them They're my heroes and everything," said Logan Harper.

Harper was on a bus with 39 kids, 14 of whom were injured. Everyone else made it out, but he was pinned under the bus from the waist down. 

Trey Talley and Dax Millijn were asleep on the bus behind Harper's. They were awakened by yelling. While Millijn and many others worked together to lift up that bus, Talley was able to pull Harper out from under it. They were able to save his life.

"Hearing him say I'm his hero that means a lot you know that he looks at us as somebody that saved his life, and now I know he's gonna be a big part of my life forever," said Trey Talley.

It's an ordeal that took just minutes but an act of bravery and courage that Harper says he will never forget.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.