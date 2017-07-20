Teen Arrested For Taking Tulsa Woman's Car With Her Dog Inside

A teenager is in jail after Tulsa Police say he stole a car with a woman's dog inside and leading officers on a chase late Wednesday.

Officers say just before 11 p.m. a woman went into a Taco Bell at 19th and Garnett leaving her keys and a dog inside her car. Police say that is when the teen jumped in and stole the car.

A short time later, an officer spotted the car sitting at a gas pump at the QuikTrip at 21st and Memorial. When police approached, they said the teen sped off heading north on Memorial Drive.

TPD used its helicopter during that chase which ended in the 5900 block of East Newton. They said the teen got out of the car and ran into a nearby home.

Officers surrounded the home and just after 1:30 a.m., the teen came out and was arrested. They say a friend of the teen who was also in the home was taken into custody as well.

Police say the car's owner got her car and her dog, which was still inside of the vehicle, back.