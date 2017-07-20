Debate Resumes On Proposed Downtown Tulsa Parking Garage

The debate continues over whether there will be a new parking garage built in downtown Tulsa.

Right now, 4th and Main is a concrete plaza, but on Wednesday's Tulsa Parking Authority agenda, it says City Councilor Blake Ewing will lead a discussion on improvements in conjunction with opposing a parking garage design.

We reached out to Councilor Ewing for a comment on what he'll be discussing at the meeting, his office replied that couldn't accommodate our request.

We know from what Meagan Farley first reported this spring that the developer says they need about a million dollar tax break to make this project work.

News On 6 has not seen any renderings of the proposed parking garage yet, but the developer estimated if it is built, the garage should bring in $50,000 in sales tax revenue to the city.

Ultimately, the future of a parking garage will be decided by the Tulsa City Council.

The authority's meeting begins at 3 p.m.