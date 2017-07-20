Deputies Find Meth Lab Inside Tent On Tulsa County Levee - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Deputies Find Meth Lab Inside Tent On Tulsa County Levee

Posted: Updated:
Curtis Barr and James Bowman. Curtis Barr and James Bowman.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Two Tulsa men are in jail after sheriff's deputies found an apparent Meth lab in a tent and one of the men assaulted a deputy while he was being arrested.   

Deputies found the tent on the Tulsa County Levee in the 3900 block of West 8th Street South Wednesday evening.

In the arrest report, sheriff's deputies say as they were taking 52-year-old Curtis Barr into custody, he resisted, assaulted a deputy and tried to take his firearm.

Eventually deputies got Barr into handcuffs and sent in a team to clean up the Meth lab.

Barr and 43-year-old James Bowman are both in the Tulsa County jail.  They were booked on complaints including endeavoring to manufacture methamphetamine.  

Barr was also booked on additional complaints including resisting arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.

The arrest report says deputies have had run-ins with Curtis Barr before, and that area of the Tulsa County Levee is known for criminal activity.

