Man Stabbed Multiple Times At Tulsa Apartment Building, Police S - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Stabbed Multiple Times At Tulsa Apartment Building, Police Say

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a 44-year-old man was taken to a hospital after he was stabbed multiple times at a downtown Tulsa apartment building early Thursday.  Officers said the incident happened while both the victim and suspect were doing Meth.

Officers got the call just after 5 a.m. to the Alden Apartments in the 1100 block of South Denver.  Police arrived to find both the victim in a hallway on the fourth floor.

Police say the victim told officers that he and the suspect, Nathan Evans have been in a dating relationship for the past four years.  He told officers, that while they were both doing Meth, Evans began stabbing him.

EMSA took the victim to the hospital with what police said were non-critical injuries.  

Nathan Evans who was found hiding in a nearby stairwell was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.