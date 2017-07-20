Man Stabbed Multiple Times At Tulsa Apartment Building, Police Say

Police say a 44-year-old man was taken to a hospital after he was stabbed multiple times at a downtown Tulsa apartment building early Thursday. Officers said the incident happened while both the victim and suspect were doing Meth.

Officers got the call just after 5 a.m. to the Alden Apartments in the 1100 block of South Denver. Police arrived to find both the victim in a hallway on the fourth floor.

Police say the victim told officers that he and the suspect, Nathan Evans have been in a dating relationship for the past four years. He told officers, that while they were both doing Meth, Evans began stabbing him.

EMSA took the victim to the hospital with what police said were non-critical injuries.

Nathan Evans who was found hiding in a nearby stairwell was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail.