Acid Spilled During Tulsa Business Burglary

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say someone knocked some acid during a burglary of a Tulsa business early Thursday.

The fire department and police were called to the scene of a muriatic acid spill inside Independent Materials Company at Archer and Owasso just before 5:30 a.m. after getting they got a burglary alarm.

Police say it appears someone broke into the business and knocked over a five gallon bucket of the acid.

Muriatic acid, which is a type of hydrochloric acid, is used for cleaning.

Firefighters cleaned up what police called a medium-sized spill.

No injuries were reported. 

Police say there has been no arrests in connection with the break in.

