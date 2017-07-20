Woman Sets Toilet Paper On Fire In River Spirit Casino Restroom

Tribal police arrested a 36-year-old Tulsa woman for setting a fire Wednesday evening in a River Spirit Casino restroom.

According to her arrest report, Melissa Zeiler says she got into a fight with a woman in the next stall.

During that fight, Zeiler said she lit some toilet paper on fire and threw it over the top of the stall at the other woman.

The report states Zeiler told police, the other woman was harassing her and wouldn't leave her alone. She also hoped the fire would trigger the fire alarm, forcing the woman to leave.

Zeiler was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on an attempted arson complaint.