Woman Sets Toilet Paper On Fire In River Spirit Casino Restroom

A 52-year-old Tulsa man was fatally shot during a traffic stop by a Neosho, Missouri, police officer when he got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the officer, Neosho Police said.More >>
Police arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed another man while the victim said they were both doing Meth at downtown Tulsa apartment building early Thursday.More >>
