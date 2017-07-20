Woman Sets Toilet Paper On Fire In River Spirit Casino Restroom - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Woman Sets Toilet Paper On Fire In River Spirit Casino Restroom

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tribal police arrested a 36-year-old Tulsa woman for setting a fire Wednesday evening in a River Spirit Casino restroom.

According to her arrest report, Melissa Zeiler says she got into a fight with a woman in the next stall.  

During that fight, Zeiler said she lit some toilet paper on fire and threw it over the top of the stall at the other woman.

The report states Zeiler told police, the other woman was harassing her and wouldn't leave her alone.  She also hoped the fire would trigger the fire alarm, forcing the woman to leave.

Zeiler was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on an attempted arson complaint.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.