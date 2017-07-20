O.J. Simpson Faces Parole Hearing

A 52-year-old Tulsa man was fatally shot during a traffic stop by a Neosho, Missouri, police officer when he got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the officer, Neosho Police said.More >>
Tribal police arrested a 36-year-old Tulsa woman for setting a fire Wednesday evening in a River Spirit Casino restroom.More >>
