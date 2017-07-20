Missouri Police Fatally Shoot Armed Tulsa Man During Traffic Stop

A 52-year-old Tulsa man was fatally shot early Thursday morning during a traffic stop by a Neosho, Missouri, police officer when he got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the officer, Neosho Police said.

The officer attempted to pull over the man, who police have not yet identified, a little after 2 a.m. on July 20, 2017, on Missouri Highway 86 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police said.

The man attempted to drive away from the traffic stop and the officer stopped him again, police say. At that time, the man got out of his vehicle as the officer got out of his vehicle, at which time, the man "removed a handgun from behind his body and raised it towards the officer," Neosho police said.

The officer shot the man and the wound was fatal, police said.

The officer wasn't injured.

The NPD has turned the case over to the Missouri Highway Patrol Criminal Investigation Division of Drug and Crime Control.

The Tulsa man's body was taken to Kansas City for an autopsy.