Neighbors Helping Family In Sapulpa Fire

Sapulpa Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire at 61st and 49th West Avenue. Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles around 9:40 a.m. Thursday, July 20.

The property has several cars, trailers and other items surrounding the shed that burned. The fire is under control, but the structure is a complete loss.

Property owner Dexter Eurit told News On 6 he brought a cup of coffee and donut to the woman who lives in an RV on the property. When he came outside, he smelled smoke.

Eurit said he saw a light fixture on fire in an outbuilding. It was dripping plastic and hit some styrofoam nearby. He called to the woman inside the RV, and she came outside.

The fire built quickly, and they weren't able to get it out.

Sapulpa Fire Captain Forrest Field said a passerby called in the fire. When they got on scene, a recreational vehicle was burning and several cars also caught fire.

Eurit said he was letting the woman and her husband stay in a trailer at the property.

A neighbor said the woman was having some heart problems due to the fire and was being treated by paramedics.

Firefighters are taking precautions in the intense heat.