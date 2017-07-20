Tulsa Physician Booked On Charge Of Getting Pain Pills By Fraudulent Prescriptions

A Tulsa doctor turned himself in on a charge of obtaining a controlled drug by writing fraudulent prescriptions. James Lawrence Fleckenstein was booked into Tulsa County Jail Thursday morning, July 20.

The 60-year-old physician is accused of writing prescriptions for pain medication to his wife and a friend of hers then using the pills himself.

Prosecutors said he wrote prescriptions for several different kinds of pain medication from June, 2013, to October, 2016.

