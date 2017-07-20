Tulsa Man's Murder-For-Hire Conviction Upheld - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man's Murder-For-Hire Conviction Upheld

Posted: Updated:
Quantell Alverson Quantell Alverson
TULSA, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma appeals court upheld the sentencing for a Tulsa man convicted of murder. Quantell Alverson was convicted in the deaths of Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Sanders. 

Prosecutors said Douglas's husband hired Alverson to kill his wife who had recently moved in with Sanders. They were found shot outside the Bristol Park Apartments near 44th and Garnett on November 26, 2014.

Alverson was sentenced to two life terms without the possibility of parole. He is being held in the Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

5/2/2016 Related Story: Man Sentenced To Life In Murders Of Tulsa Women

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.