Tulsa Man's Murder-For-Hire Conviction Upheld

An Oklahoma appeals court upheld the sentencing for a Tulsa man convicted of murder. Quantell Alverson was convicted in the deaths of Amanda Douglas and Jennifer Sanders.

Prosecutors said Douglas's husband hired Alverson to kill his wife who had recently moved in with Sanders. They were found shot outside the Bristol Park Apartments near 44th and Garnett on November 26, 2014.

Alverson was sentenced to two life terms without the possibility of parole. He is being held in the Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

