Muskogee Law Enforcement Honors "Baby Boy Taylor"

Officers, emergency responders and others gather at a funeral service for 'Baby Boy Taylor' in Muskogee. Photo courtesy of Stacy Carmack. Officers, emergency responders and others gather at a funeral service for 'Baby Boy Taylor' in Muskogee. Photo courtesy of Stacy Carmack.
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

The Muskogee County District Attorney called on multiple agencies Thursday to participate in a funeral for a baby boy who was born in May at a Muskogee hospital but did not survive.

'Baby Boy Taylor,' as he's been called, died May 30, 2017, and following his autopsy, the Medical Examiner had no point of contact for the baby, DA Orvil Loge wrote in a letter to Muskogee agencies. 

Muskogee County was then notified by the M.E.'s office to pick up 'Baby Boy Taylor.' 

Loge invited all emergency vehicles including fire departments, EMSA and all law enforcement to provide a funeral escort for the baby boy from Cornerstone Funeral Home to Greenhill Cemetery. 

In the letter, Loge said the emergency responders received the notice because of their service and because their agencies come, "into contact with child abuse victims."

