Woody Guthrie Center To Honor Native American Activist

The Woody Guthrie Center will present its 2017 Changing World Prize to Comanche citizen and Native American rights activist LaDonna Harris.

Harris will receive the award Sunday, September 24 at the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Changing World Prize is given annually by the WGC and is presented this year by the Chickasaw Nation.

Harris is also an international civil rights leader and is the president and founder of Americans for Indian Opportunity. Harris has brought American Indian issues to a national stage. She has been active in the environmental, world peace, and women’s rights movements. Harris recently served as an Honorary Co-Chair for the Women’s March on Washington in January.

“The Woody Guthrie Center is proud to recognize the work of LaDonna Harris with the Oklahoma Changing World Prize,” said Woody Guthrie Center Executive Director Deana McCloud. “As an advocate for equality, peace, and social justice, Ms. Harris follows in the footsteps of Woody Guthrie as a guiding force for positive change in our world.”

The Oklahoma Changing World Prize is inspired by Woody Guthrie’s lyrics to his song “Changing World”: “Change the pen and change the ink/Change the way you talk and think…Change the ways of this changing world.”

A limited number of individual tickets will be available beginning August 28. Call 918-574-2522 for more information.