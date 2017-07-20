Cooling Stations Open To Public To Help Beat Oklahoma Heat

It’s summer, which means the temperatures are only getting hotter.

According to our Oklahoma Weather Experts, the temperatures for the foreseeable future are all above 90, with Friday and Saturday reaching triple digits.

News On 6 Forecast

But it’s what if feels like that could be dangerous. Thursday, for example, the high was forecasted at 99, but with the heat index, it felt more like 106.

The Tulsa Health Department is doing what it can to keep everyone safe by offering tips to stay cool and making sure everyone is aware of the several cooling stations around the city.

The THD said it’s important to drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before, and during, getting out in the heat.

Wearing light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a hat are suggested if you plan to go outside.

They also suggest avoiding any alcohol or caffeine.

Finally, they offer a list of cooling stations that are open to the public. You can see the full list below.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope

102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74103

24/7

Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station

2401 Charles Page Blvd.

Tulsa OK 74127

8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Dennis R. Neill Equality Center

621 East 4th Street

Tulsa, OK 74120

Noon to 9 p.m. 7-days a week

John 3:16 Mission

506 N. Cheyenne

Tulsa, Okla. 74103

24/7