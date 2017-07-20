Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy Announces Heroes Ball Award Winners

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) has announced the winners of three awards that will be presented at the OICA Heroes Ball.

The presentation will be on August 10 at the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City. The winners were chosen by the OICA Board of Directors for their tremendous efforts in bettering children's well-being in the state of Oklahoma.

The three awards that will be presented are the Kate Barnard Perseverance Award, the Steven A. Novick Dedication Award and the SONIC Commitment Award.

The winners of the Kate Barnard Perseverance Award are Jasmine and Melvin Moran, the founders of the Jasmine Moran Children's Museum in Seminole, Oklahoma. The winners of the Steven A. Novick Dedication Award are the Oklahoma television stations KFOR, KSWO, and KTUL. And the winners of the Sonic Commitment Award are Pastor Craig Groeschel and Amy Groeschel.

All of the award winners have had a significant impact on the betterment of children's well-being in the state of Oklahoma.

Voting for OICA's "People's Choice Awards" for individuals and organization is still ongoing. Any Oklahoman can vote twice: once for an individual and once for an organization.

You can vote online at hero-oica.nationbuilder.com/voting_info and tickets may be purchased at www.oica.org. For more information, contact Nicole Poindexter at npoindexter@oica.org or at (405) 236-5437