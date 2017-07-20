Technology Allows News Ways To Work

Technology in the workplace has allowed people the flexibility of working -virtually anywhere.

There are several new ways people are on the job, sometimes while being out of the office.

"We live in an era where people want more than just a paycheck, so we want a space that's conducive to creativity," said Staplegun CEO Philip Baker.

For Baker, that means taking down the walls to give his employees this open workspace.

"If I'm having a challenge or I need a quick brainstorm, I can literally go, 'hey, Kayla, Emma, Chris, I need you guys right now,' and we all literally campfire real quick and kind of discuss things," said Account Coordinator Jason Redman.

The walls that do stand serve as brainstorming areas - where ideas are shared and scribbled on the walls.

"When we bring our partners in, we want them to feel the creative vibe," Baker said. "We want them to feel the talent that's here and the energy that went into what we make for them.

That energy he says is fueled by allowing his employees the flexibility in how they work - from standing desks inside - to the freedom to roam outside.

"It's nice to go to a coffee shop or go somewhere else, wherever you're comfortable to get your creative juices flowing and really hone in on what you are doing," said Media Services Manager Kayla Stump.

Baker agrees.

"We want to have fun doing our jobs. If we're not having a good time, well, we're probably doing it wrong," Baker said.

Staplegun isn't the only business to realize the benefit of offering creative work spaces.

Tommy Yi started offering coworking space in Oklahoma City six years ago.

"We find that people are far more productive and more creative in terms of their ideas if they're in a space that fosters that type of activity and behavior," Yi said.

At Starspace 46, people share the workspace, but they don't work for the same company.

"It's been really good to get out and meet new people," said Cara Bell with Steed Interactive.

Bell started a digital marketing company two years ago from home, and now she splits her time traveling and working here.

"It just helps to be able to think through things with other people," Bell said.

StarSpace46 offers private office space and conference rooms or you can just reserve a desk.

"I didn't feel like we always needed to be together," said Sarah Taylor, a publisher at MetroFamily Magazine.

At MetroFamily Magazine, Taylor has nine employees but they're not at work - physically.

They're at home.

Editor Hannah Schmitt works on the magazine from her laptop.

Schmitt edits the content as it comes in, lays it out on the pages and updates the website, all with her son Theo by her side.

"It's really important to work when he's asleep," Schmitt said.

The magazine's Marketing Director, Callie Collins, spent two hours a day commuting to her last job.

"I was really tired of seeing bumper to bumper traffic twice a day when I would much rather be seeing my child," Collins said.

Now she's integrated her work day with her two little boys.

"There's a misconception that working from home means you're not working," Collins said. "No, you're absolutely working. You're just doing that from a different space."

Collins said she gets more done in a short period of time than she could sitting behind a desk.

"When they need to go get their kids from school or go see a school program, they can just take off and go," Taylor said of her employees. "There's that move and give and that's OK, as long as we're getting the job done."