OU Football: 2017 Preseason Watch List

Oklahoma players have won 74 major national awards, including five Heisman Trophies. Each year, several OU players are placed on watch lists for these awards. Here are the players that are on these lists for 2017:

MARK ANDREWS

Mackey Award

First awarded in 2000, the Mackey Award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end and is named after NFL Hall of Fame member John Mackey.

ORLANDO BROWN

Maxwell Award

The Maxwell Award, named in honor of Robert W. "Tiny" Maxwell, has been given to America's College Football Player of the Year since 1937.

Outland Trophy

The Outland Trophy is awarded to the best United States college football interior lineman by the Football Writers Association of America. It is named after John H. Outland. One of only a few players ever to be named All-America at two positions, Outland garnered consensus All-America honors in 1898 at tackle and consensus All-America honors at halfback in 1899.

BAKER MAYFIELD

Davey O'Brien Award

The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation's best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The Davey O'Brien Award honors candidates who exemplify Davey O'Brien's enduring character while exhibiting teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics.

Maxwell Award

Unitas Golden Arm Award

The Golden Arm Award is presented at the end of each football season and the winner is selected based on his accomplishments both on and off the field. Candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class.

OGBONNIA OKORONKWO

Bednarik Award

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995. Chuck Bednarik, former standout at Penn and with the Philadelphia Eagles, is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of '69 and the NFL Hall of Fame's Class of '67.

Butkus Award

Instituted in 1985, the Butkus Award is given to the top linebacker at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. The awards is named in honor of Dick Butkus, who is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Nagurski Trophy

Created in 1993 by the Football Writers Association of America, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the best defensive player in college football and is presented by the Charlotte Touchdown Club. The award was established to compliment the Heisman Trophy Award which never been presented to a defensive player.

AUSTIN SEIBERT

Ray Guy Award

The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to the nation's top college punter. The Augusta Sports Council created the award in 2000 to honor Guy, a Thomson, Ga., native and College Football Hall of Fame inductee.

JORDAN THOMAS

Bednarik Award

Nagurski Trophy

ERICK WREN

Rimington Trophy

The Rimington Trophy, named in honor of Dave Rimington, has been given to the most outstanding center in NCAA FBS football since 2000.