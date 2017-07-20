Tulsa University's Football Camp Teaches Importance of Hydration During Summer Heat

Whether you have to be outside like firefighters or want to be outside, it's dangerously hot. It feels like 110 degrees right now in Green Country.

Kids typically don't mind the soaring temperatures. Some are taking part in Tulsa university's youth football camp.

This one-day camp teaches kids some of the basics of the game, but it's mostly about getting outside and having fun. And while the coaches and trainers make sure the young players are learning something, they're also making sure they don't get overheated.

"After every 10 minutes, we take a two-to-four minute break, water 'em down. Most of the time they're spraying it on the top of their head as much as they're drinking it. And then we'll take them inside after an hour and cool off for 10 minutes and then come back out and do it again," said Phillip Montgomery, TU's head football coach.

That's not just good practice for these young athletes, it's good advice for anyone outside in the heat.

Drink plenty of water, drink it often and take plenty of breaks inside of an air-conditioned facility if possible.



Here's a list of Tulsa cooling stations.



The Salvation Army Center of Hope

102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74103

24/7

Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station

2401 Charles Page Blvd.

Tulsa OK 74127

8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Dennis R. Neill Equality Center

621 East 4th Street

Tulsa, OK 74120

Noon to 9 p.m. 7-days a week

John 3:16 Mission

506 N. Cheyenne

Tulsa, Okla. 74103

24/7